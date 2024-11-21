Riverstone Energy Limited Repurchases Shares on LSE

Riverstone Energy Limited (GB:RSE) has released an update.

Riverstone Energy Limited has repurchased 21,229 of its own shares at a price of 770.00 per share on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a strategy to cancel these shares and reduce its overall share count to 25,412,704. This move is part of the company’s investment approach, which spans across various energy sectors including decarbonisation and renewable energy.

