Riverstone Energy Gains Major Stakeholder in Almitas Capital

Riverstone Energy Limited (GB:RSE) has released an update.
Riverstone Energy Limited has announced a significant change in its voting rights with Almitas Capital LLC acquiring a 5.83% stake, composed of direct and financial instrument-based voting rights. This acquisition highlights Almitas Capital’s growing influence in the company, reflecting strategic interest and potential impact on Riverstone’s future direction.
