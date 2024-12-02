News & Insights

Riverstone Energy Gains Major Stakeholder in Almitas Capital

December 02, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Riverstone Energy Limited (GB:RSE) has released an update.

Riverstone Energy Limited has announced a significant change in its voting rights with Almitas Capital LLC acquiring a 5.83% stake, composed of direct and financial instrument-based voting rights. This acquisition highlights Almitas Capital’s growing influence in the company, reflecting strategic interest and potential impact on Riverstone’s future direction.

