Riverstone Energy Buys Back Shares Amid Strategic Moves

Riverstone Energy Limited has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at a consistent price of 786.00 per share. This move reduces the total shares in circulation to 25,382,704, reflecting the company’s strategic management of its stock portfolio. Riverstone Energy is a key player in the energy sector, with investments across decarbonisation and renewable energy globally.

