News & Insights

Stocks

Riverstone Energy Buys Back Shares Amid Strategic Moves

November 28, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Riverstone Energy Limited (GB:RSE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Riverstone Energy Limited has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at a consistent price of 786.00 per share. This move reduces the total shares in circulation to 25,382,704, reflecting the company’s strategic management of its stock portfolio. Riverstone Energy is a key player in the energy sector, with investments across decarbonisation and renewable energy globally.

For further insights into GB:RSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.