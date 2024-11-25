Riversgold Reports Promising Gold Intercepts at Northern Zone

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Riversgold Ltd. has announced promising assay results from its Northern Zone Gold Project, revealing significant gold intercepts such as 8 meters at 4.86 g/t Au from 34 meters depth. These findings suggest the potential for successful mining operations similar to nearby projects, as the company continues to expand its exploration footprint and plans to apply for a Mining Lease. The results affirm the presence of substantial gold mineralization, keeping investors keen on the project’s future developments.

For further insights into AU:RGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.