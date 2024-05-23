Riversgold Ltd. Commences Drilling at Gold Prospect

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Ltd. is advancing its gold exploration endeavors with the start of air core drilling at the Northern Zone Gold Project, situated 25km east of Kalgoorlie. The company is targeting a porphyry intrusion with significant exploration potential, hinted by prior drilling indicating over 100m in true width and an Exploration Target ranging between 2.5 and 4.8 million ounces of gold. Comparisons are being drawn to the Apollo Hill Gold Project, which showcases the Northern Zone’s promise for becoming a major low-grade heap leach operation.

