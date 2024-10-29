Riversgold Ltd. Calls for Crucial Shareholder Meeting

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where key matters affecting shareholders will be discussed. The agenda includes reviewing financial statements, re-electing director David Lenigas, and ratifying the prior issuance of placement shares. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and make their votes count.

