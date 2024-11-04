Riversgold Ltd. Announces Changes in Major Shareholders

News & Insights

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Ltd. has announced changes in its substantial shareholders, with Mr. Robert Andrew Jewson and Mr. Peter Romeo Gianni no longer holding significant voting securities due to dilution from share acquisitions. This shift highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions and could influence market perceptions of Riversgold’s stock value.

