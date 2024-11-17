Riversgold Halts Trading Pending Key Exploration Update

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Riversgold Ltd (ASX: RGL) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to exploration results for its Northern Zone Gold Project. The halt will remain effective until the release of the announcement or the start of normal trading on November 20, 2024. This move has sparked interest and speculation among investors regarding the potential outcomes of the exploration results.

For further insights into AU:RGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.