News & Insights

Stocks

Riversgold Halts Trading Pending Key Exploration Update

November 17, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Riversgold Ltd (ASX: RGL) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to exploration results for its Northern Zone Gold Project. The halt will remain effective until the release of the announcement or the start of normal trading on November 20, 2024. This move has sparked interest and speculation among investors regarding the potential outcomes of the exploration results.

For further insights into AU:RGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.