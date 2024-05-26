News & Insights

Riversgold Advances Gold Drilling Near Kalgoorlie

May 26, 2024

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Ltd has initiated reverse circulation and air core drilling at its Northern Zone Gold Project, near Kalgoorlie, aiming to establish a maiden JORC-compliant gold resource. The project boasts a significant gold exploration target within a large porphyry gold system, with drilling confirming the presence of substantial gold mineralization. The company compares the Northern Zone’s potential to the nearby Apollo Hill Gold Project, suggesting possibilities for a large-scale, low-grade operation.

