RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.98, the dividend yield is 11.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSF was $14.98, representing a -24.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.87 and a 6.62% increase over the 52 week low of $14.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

