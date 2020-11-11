Dividends
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that RSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.85, the dividend yield is 11.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSF was $14.85, representing a -21.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.92 and a 5.67% increase over the 52 week low of $14.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

