RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.152 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.18, the dividend yield is 9.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSF was $19.18, representing a -2.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.70 and a 33.46% increase over the 52 week low of $14.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

