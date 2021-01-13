RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.152 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.83% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSF was $16.88, representing a -9.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.71 and a 20.14% increase over the 52 week low of $14.05.

