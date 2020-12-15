RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.01, the dividend yield is 10.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSF was $16.01, representing a -14.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.71 and a 13.95% increase over the 52 week low of $14.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

