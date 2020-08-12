RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -19.44% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.8, the dividend yield is 11.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSF was $14.8, representing a -25.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.87 and a 5.34% increase over the 52 week low of $14.05.

