RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.152 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.18, the dividend yield is 10.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSF was $18.18, representing a -2.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.72 and a 27.14% increase over the 52 week low of $14.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

