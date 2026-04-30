Rivernorth Opportunities Fund's Series A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/1/26

Below is a dividend history chart for RIV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: RIV.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RIV) are up about 0.3%.
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