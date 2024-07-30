Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for RIV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: RIV.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RIV) are up about 1.3%.
