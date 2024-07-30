Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 8/1/24, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: RIV.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 8/15/24. As a percentage of RIV.PRA's recent share price of $23.17, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of RIV.PRA to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when RIV.PRA shares open for trading on 8/1/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.49%, which compares to an average yield of 5.83% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of RIV.PRA shares, versus RIV:

Below is a dividend history chart for RIV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: RIV.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RIV) are up about 1.3%.

