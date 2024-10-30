Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for RIV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: RIV.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RIV) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: LYB MACD
Institutional Holders of COVA
BIVI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.