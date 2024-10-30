News & Insights

Markets
RIV.PRA

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

October 30, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 11/1/24, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: RIV.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 11/15/24. As a percentage of RIV.PRA's recent share price of $23.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of RIV.PRA to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when RIV.PRA shares open for trading on 11/1/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.25%, which compares to an average yield of 5.57% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIV.PRA shares, versus RIV:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RIV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock:

RIV.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: RIV.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RIV) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 LYB MACD
 Institutional Holders of COVA
 BIVI Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIV.PRA
RIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.