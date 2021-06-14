RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RIV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.07, the dividend yield is 11.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RIV was $18.07, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.18 and a 31.42% increase over the 52 week low of $13.75.

RIV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

