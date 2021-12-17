RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.243 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.3, the dividend yield is 17.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RIV was $16.3, representing a -13.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.75 and a 5.16% increase over the 52 week low of $15.50.

RIV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the riv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RIV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RIV as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YOLO with an decrease of -28.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RIV at 2.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.