RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that RIV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.18, the dividend yield is 13.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RIV was $16.18, representing a -6.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.22 and a 87.05% increase over the 52 week low of $8.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RIV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

