RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.77, the dividend yield is 5.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMI was $21.77, representing a -2.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.30 and a 42.75% increase over the 52 week low of $15.25.

