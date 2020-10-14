Dividends
RMI

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that RMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.9, the dividend yield is 5.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMI was $20.9, representing a -13.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.17 and a 37.05% increase over the 52 week low of $15.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

