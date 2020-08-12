RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that RMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.69, the dividend yield is 5.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMI was $21.69, representing a -10.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.17 and a 42.2% increase over the 52 week low of $15.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

