RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that RMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.35, the dividend yield is 5.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMM was $20.35, representing a -0.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.45 and a 26.79% increase over the 52 week low of $16.05.

