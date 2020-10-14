RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that RMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.92, the dividend yield is 6.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMM was $16.92, representing a -20.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.32 and a 38.01% increase over the 52 week low of $12.26.

