Dividends
RMM

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that RMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.4, the dividend yield is 5.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMM was $20.4, representing a -0.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.45 and a 23.56% increase over the 52 week low of $16.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RMM
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular