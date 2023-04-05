Dividends
RMMZ

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II (RMMZ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

April 05, 2023 — 09:55 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.17 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 32.31%, the lowest has been 7.58%, and the highest has been 42.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 9.58 (n=51).

The current dividend yield is 2.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends

Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RMMZ / RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Matisse Capital holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 52.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMMZ by 91.51% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMMZ by 9.35% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 145K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMMZ by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 392K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Dividends
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMMZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.