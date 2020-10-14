RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.104 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RFM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RFM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.52, the dividend yield is 6.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RFM was $20.52, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.55 and a 22% increase over the 52 week low of $16.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RFM Dividend History page.

