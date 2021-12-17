RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RFM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.24, the dividend yield is 54.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RFM was $23.24, representing a -6.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.77 and a 11.01% increase over the 52 week low of $20.94.

RFM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

