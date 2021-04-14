RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RFMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RFMZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RFMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RFMZ was $20, representing a -2% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.41 and a 0.4% increase over the 52 week low of $19.92.

