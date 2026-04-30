RIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE Strategic Opportunity Fund's Series C Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/1/26

Below is a dividend history chart for OPP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.15 on RIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE Strategic Opportunity Fund's 6.00% Series C Term Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, RIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE Strategic Opportunity Fund's 6.00% Series C Term Preferred Stock (Symbol: OPP.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OPP) are up about 0.7%.
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