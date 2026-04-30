RIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE Strategic Opportunity Fund's Series C Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/1/26

On 5/1/26, RIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE Strategic Opportunity Fund's 6.00% Series C Term Preferred Stock (Symbol: OPP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of OPP.PRC's recent share price of $10.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of OPP.PRC to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when OPP.PRC shares open for trading on 5/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.83%, which compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of OPP.PRC shares, versus OPP:

Below is a dividend history chart for OPP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.15 on RIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE Strategic Opportunity Fund's 6.00% Series C Term Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, RIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE Strategic Opportunity Fund's 6.00% Series C Term Preferred Stock (Symbol: OPP.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OPP) are up about 0.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.