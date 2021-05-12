RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.159 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.58, the dividend yield is 12.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPP was $15.58, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.63 and a 28.23% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

