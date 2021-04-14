RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.159 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.3, the dividend yield is 12.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPP was $15.3, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.46 and a 25.93% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.