RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.159 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -11.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPP was $14.57, representing a -15.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.17 and a 37.97% increase over the 52 week low of $10.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPP Dividend History page.

