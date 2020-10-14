RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that OPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.1, the dividend yield is 15.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPP was $14.1, representing a -21.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.87 and a 33.52% increase over the 52 week low of $10.56.

