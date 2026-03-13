RiverNorth Capital Trims Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Key Points

Rivernorth Capital Management reduced Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) position by 2,033,953 shares

Quarter-end position value decreased by $24.89 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Transaction represented approximately 1.21% of Rivernorth’s 13F AUM

Post-trade stake: 280,382 shares valued at $3.55 million

The holding now represents 0.17% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Rivernorth Capital Management sold 2,033,953 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG). The fund’s quarter-end NVG position decreased by $24.89 million, a figure that incorporates both sales activity and share price changes.

What else to know

Following the sale, NVG comprises 0.17% of Rivernorth’s 13F reportable assets;

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:VKQ: $55.67 million (2.6% of AUM)

NYSE:PDI: $49.97 million (2.4% of AUM)

NYSE:MHD: $48.98 million (2.3% of AUM)

NYSE:MYD: $48.31 million (2.3% of AUM)

NYSE:BLE: $41.19 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $13.35, up 13.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2.4 percentage points. The position was previously 1.6% of the fund’s AUM in the prior quarter.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $225.02 million Net Income (TTM) $57.03 million Dividend Yield 7.46% Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $13.35

Company Snapshot

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund specializes in providing tax-advantaged income by investing in high-quality municipal bonds. The fund applies a disciplined, fundamental analysis approach to select securities rated Baa/BBB or better, aiming to deliver consistent returns while managing credit risk. Its strategy is designed to appeal to investors seeking stable, federally tax-exempt income with a focus on long-term municipal credit opportunities.

The fund Invests primarily in undervalued municipal securities and related fixed income products exempt from regular federal income taxes. It operates as a closed-end fund, generating income through interest payments on municipal bonds and related securities.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund targets income-focused investors seeking federally tax-exempt income, with a focus on U.S. municipal bond markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Municipal closed-end funds are often used by investors seeking federally tax-exempt income, particularly those in higher tax brackets looking to maximize after-tax yield. Higher-income investors benefit the most, as the value of the tax exemption increases with an individual's marginal tax rate.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund invests primarily in municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, aiming to generate steady tax-advantaged income for shareholders.One structural feature of municipal closed-end funds is that their shares trade on exchanges and can trade at a discount or premium to the fund’s net asset value (NAV). Because of this structure, investor demand for tax-exempt income can influence the market price independently of the underlying bond portfolio. When income demand increases, discounts can narrow, which then boosts shareholder returns even if the value of the underlying municipal bonds changes only modestly.

For investors, it will be important to watch how the fund’s market price compares to its NAV. Changes in the discount or premium can materially affect returns alongside the income generated by the municipal bond portfolio, making the fund’s market valuation an important factor to monitor.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.