RiverFront Sells 1.2 Million Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Key Points

RiverFront sold 1,226,604 shares of EUFN in the fourth quarter.

Quarter-end position value dropped by approximately $39 million, reflecting both share sales and market price changes.

The sale represented approximately 0.6% of RiverFront’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

As of Dec. 31, 2025, RiverFront's stake was valued at $44.4 million based on quarter-end closing price and 1,198,311 shares held.

EUFN now accounts for 0.7% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Msci Europe Financials ETF ›

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 1,226,604 shares in the fourth quarter, reducing the fund’s stake to 0.7% of reportable assets.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 05, 2026, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,226,604 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of shares sold was $42 million, based on the average trading price during the quarter. The fund’s position fell by approximately $39 million in value over the previous quarter, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

What else to know

Following the sale, EUFN represents 0.7% of RiverFront’s 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:IEFA: $282 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GSLC: $247 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $227 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JEPI: $217 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPAB: $199 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of Feb. 4, 2026, EUFN shares were priced at $38.48, up 58.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 43.4 percentage points.

The dividend yield was 3.44%, and the shares traded 1.3% below their 52-week high.

The EUFN position was previously about 1.5% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $4.3 billion Price (as of market close 2/4/26) $38.48 Dividend yield 3.44% 1-year total return 58.9%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy seeks to track the MSCI Europe Financials Index, providing exposure to developed European financial sector equities.

The portfolio is composed primarily of large- and mid-cap financial institutions across the banking, insurance, and asset management segments in Europe.

Structured as an ETF with a passive management approach and a competitive expense ratio designed for cost-efficient sector access.

The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF offers targeted exposure to the financial sector across developed European markets, leveraging a diversified portfolio of leading banks, insurers, and asset managers. The fund's strategy is underpinned by a rules-based, market-capitalization-weighted index methodology that supports broad sector representation and liquidity. Its competitive yield and robust one-year return highlight its potential appeal for investors seeking both income and growth within the European financial landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Fund managers routinely adjust their holdings based on various factors, including where the best opportunities lie in the economy. Notably, RiverFront sold roughly half its EUFN position, a bet on growth in Europe’s financial sector, while adding to its iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, which tracks a basket of international stocks across developed markets outside the U.S.

EUFN had a great run last year as Europe’s economy showed signs of improvement, which has financials more solidly positioned. But the fund manager seems to like other opportunities heading into the new year.

It also added to the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap ETF, Apple, and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. These all appear to be strategic moves to lock in returns from a winner like EUFN and to rotate into other assets that may offer more favorable risk-reward trade-offs entering 2026.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Msci Europe Financials ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Msci Europe Financials ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Msci Europe Financials ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.