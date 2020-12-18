RiverFront 2021 Outlook: Out Of The Darkness

RiverFront Investment Group has published the 2021 Outlook, for financial advisors to use with their clients in discussing RiverFront portfolios. This guide covers material related to new cycles for the new year, the risks to look out for, and how to position a portfolio.

Looking at next year, RiverFront is placing a high probability of positive market returns next year. In their view, a new economic market cycle has started, given the continued impact of COVID-19 now accompanied by an increased certainty on vaccines, let alone the role politics will play.

This new cycle will be driven by monetary & fiscal policy, given how the world's largest central banks and policymakers have flooded the system with coordinated fiscal and monetary stimulus, in the wake of COVID-19.

There's also plenty to take into consideration given the state of U.S. government stimulus, relationships with traditional allies, valuation, which remains a big controversy, and the nature of the U.S. dollar. A lot of moving parts come with this outlook, which helps to clarify predictions, policies, and procedures.

Click to See the Entire RiverFront 2021 Outlook



[wce_code id=192]

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC, is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisors Act of 1940. The company manages a variety of portfolios utilizing stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). RiverFront also serves as sub-advisor to a series of mutual funds and ETFs. Opinions expressed are current as of the date shown and are subject to change. They are not intended as investment recommendations. Any discussion of the individual securities that comprise the portfolios is provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell any individual security mentioned. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or expertise. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The RiverFront Global Allocation Series Mutual Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

RiverFront serves as the sub-advisor to certain exchange-traded funds, which are distributed by either ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., or First Trust Portfolios L.P. ALPS Advisors, Inc. or First Trust Advisors L.P. are the investment advisers to the respective funds. Neither ALPS nor First Trust are affiliated with RiverFront Investment Group, LLC.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing in funds. This and other important information about the investment company can be found in a fund's prospectus. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus visit www.alpsriverfront.com or www.ftportfolios.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

