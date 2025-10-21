River Valley Community Bank Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - River Valley Community Bank (RVVY.OB) announced a profit for third quarter of $1.11 million

The company's bottom line totaled $1.11 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $1.12 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $5.09 million from $4.42 million last year.

River Valley Community Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

