River Road Asset Management Increases Position in UniFirst (UNF)

Fintel reports that River Road Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.94MM shares of UniFirst Corp (UNF). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2013 they reported 0.73MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.96% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.23% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for UniFirst is $229.50. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.23% from its latest reported closing price of $202.68.

The projected annual revenue for UniFirst is $2,175MM, an increase of 5.76%. The projected annual EPS is $7.28, an increase of 31.94%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniFirst. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UNF is 0.1960%, an increase of 2.9541%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 18,546K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,105,017 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059,567 shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 3.42% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 917,650 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924,132 shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 805,613 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812,260 shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 25.24% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 645,439 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649,363 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 496,402 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502,594 shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 0.52% over the last quarter.

UniFirst Declares $0.31 Dividend

UniFirst said on January 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $202.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.46%, the lowest has been 0.09%, and the highest has been 0.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Unifirst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day.

