River Road Asset Management Increases Position in Ingles Markets (IMKTA)

Fintel reports that River Road Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2023 they reported 1.18MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingles Markets. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IMKTA is 0.2173%, a decrease of 3.9844%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 15,282K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 726,786 shares

Lsv Asset Management holds 656,145 shares

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 591,500 shares

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 556,540 shares

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 472,500 shares

Ingles Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.