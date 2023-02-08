River Road Asset Management Increases Position in ePlus (PLUS)

Fintel reports that River Road Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.90MM shares of ePlus Inc. (PLUS). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.84MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.20% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for ePlus is $59.16. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.20% from its latest reported closing price of $52.26.

The projected annual revenue for ePlus is $1,957MM, a decrease of 3.46%. The projected annual EPS is $4.40, an increase of 5.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in ePlus. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PLUS is 0.1941%, a decrease of 10.9547%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 31,049K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,972,620 shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877,110 shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,520,532 shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522,138 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 61.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,148,069 shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957,053 shares, representing an increase of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 86.21% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 813,640 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816,640 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 20.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 799,301 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799,053 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 18.46% over the last quarter.

ePlus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171.

