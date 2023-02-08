River Road Asset Management Increases Position in Corecivic (CXW)

Fintel reports that River Road Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.59MM shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.96MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.16% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corecivic is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 60.16% from its latest reported closing price of $10.19.

The projected annual revenue for Corecivic is $1,946MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual EPS is $1.21, an increase of 14.57%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corecivic. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CXW is 0.1589%, a decrease of 0.3338%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.37% to 107,657K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,608,208 shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,443,372 shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 17.67% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,217,026 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146,675 shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,631,268 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572,996 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 15.71% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,986,394 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078,413 shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 19.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,559,704 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706,527 shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 18.50% over the last quarter.

Corecivic Declares $0.44 Dividend

Corecivic said on February 20, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020 received the payment on April 15, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $10.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 17.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.21%, the lowest has been 6.67%, and the highest has been 20.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.36 (n=120).

The current dividend yield is 2.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

CoreCivic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. The company is the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe the company is the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Its employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

