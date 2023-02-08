River Road Asset Management Cuts Stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

Fintel reports that River Road Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.37MM shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG). This represents 11.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.81MM shares and 11.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.37% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Transport Services Group is $37.23. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.37% from its latest reported closing price of $25.61.

The projected annual revenue for Air Transport Services Group is $2,253MM, an increase of 12.94%. The projected annual EPS is $2.56, a decrease of 5.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Transport Services Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATSG is 0.3007%, a decrease of 12.3469%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 79,748K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Amazon Com holds 13,918,445 shares representing 19.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,428,445 shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 75.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,138,105 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084,629 shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,087,263 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142,395 shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 11.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,793,796 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782,611 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 12.01% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 1,476,403 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824,348 shares, representing a decrease of 23.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Air Transport Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.

