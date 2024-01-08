River Rhine in Germany reopens to shipping after high water recedes

HAMBURG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The river Rhine in Germany has been reopened to shipping after being halted due to a rise in water levels following rain last week, German authorities said on Monday.

Rhine river shipping had been stopped around the western city of Koblenz on Friday. But water levels have fallen again to levels permitting ships to operate, the German inland waterways navigation agency said.

High water means vessels do not have enough space to sail under bridges and the blockage prevents vessels sailing to Switzerland.

Shipping on northern sections of the river had operated normally in the last week, despite a rise in water levels, including the important points of Duisburg and Cologne.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil, grains and animal feed.

The Rhine has repeatedly suffered from low water levels because of unusually dry summers in recent years.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Sonali Paul)

