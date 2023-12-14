River Link Launches, Allowing Users To Send Bitcoin By Text

Today, Bitcoin exchange River has unveiled its latest product, River Link, aiming to transform the way Bitcoin is sent and received on a global scale. River Link facilitates the seamless transfer of Bitcoin through text messages, offering users a straightforward and user-friendly experience that eliminates the complexities often associated with Bitcoin transactions.

Traditionally, sending Bitcoin to new users involves the creation and exchange of a public address, a process that can be cumbersome for non-technical users. River Link seeks to overcome these challenges by leveraging the widespread use of messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, as well as social media websites such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. With River Link, users can now send Bitcoin effortlessly to anyone, anywhere in the world, regardless of their technical understanding.

"River Link aims to build on the incredible rails that Bitcoin offers by allowing you to send Bitcoin to anyone over a text message, email, or direct message," said River CEO Alex Leishman. “We reimagined the Bitcoin transaction experience — embracing the simplicity of a user-centric app with Bitcoin’s ethos of an open network.” This flexibility ensures that recipients can claim their Bitcoin securely and conveniently, regardless of their jurisdiction or technical know-how.

River envisions River Link as a significant step toward realizing its goal of positioning Bitcoin as the premier medium of exchange worldwide. “The traditional Bitcoin transaction experience is clunky. Other companies have attempted to solve this with siloed features that require both parties to use the same app,” says Leishman. “This improves the transaction experience, but restricts user choice and dictates where people need to hold their Bitcoin.” By providing a user-friendly and accessible platform for Bitcoin transactions, River aims to bring the benefits of Bitcoin to a broader audience, making it easier for individuals to engage in transactions.

Addressing the common challenges associated with Bitcoin transactions, River's Chief Operating Officer, Julia Duzon, notes that River Link simplifies the multi-step process of paying or gifting Bitcoin. Duzon emphasizes the practical applications of River Link, stating, "There is now an easier way to give your friend a birthday gift, pay a co-worker for lunch, or simply get your family into Bitcoin. With River Link, Bitcoin is another step closer to our vision of being the best medium of exchange in the world."

“Simply enter the amount of the River Link, text it to your friend, and they can claim the Bitcoin to any wallet,” says Duzon. “This experience is truly frictionless, interoperable, and open — the way Bitcoin was always intended to be.”

