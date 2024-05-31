News & Insights

River Capital Boosts Stake in Midway Limited

May 31, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Midway Ltd (AU:MWY) has released an update.

River Capital Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in Midway Limited from 6.86% to 8.14% following recent share transactions. This change in substantial holding occurred on May 30, 2024, as reported in the latest regulatory filing. The announcement indicates a significant shift in share ownership that could be of interest to current and potential investors.

