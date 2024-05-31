River Capital Boosts Stake in Midway Limited

Midway Ltd (AU:MWY) has released an update.

River Capital Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in Midway Limited from 6.86% to 8.14% following recent share transactions. This change in substantial holding occurred on May 30, 2024, as reported in the latest regulatory filing. The announcement indicates a significant shift in share ownership that could be of interest to current and potential investors.

For further insights into AU:MWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.