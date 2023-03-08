River And Bitcoin Magazine Announce Lightning Partnership To Accelerate Adoption Of Bitcoin

The partnership is aimed at enabling further access to bitcoin while encouraging more education.

Bitcoin technology company, River Financial Inc. has partnered with Bitcoin Magazine to provide users with the ability to sign up with River and purchase bitcoin through the Bitcoin Magazine App.

Users were already able to earn free sats by reading articles on the app, that they can then withdraw to a River wallet or another wallet of the user's choice. This now now be done through the Lightning Network, making the process even faster. "This new partnership provides the on-ramp for millions of people to not only buy Bitcoin but actually earn it by learning," said Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey.

River CEO Alex Leishman also commented on the partnership, stating "River shares this mission and serves as a gateway for people who want to learn about and invest in Bitcoin." The integration is now live on the Bitcoin Magazine app, with BTC purchases and Lightning transfers available on River via the River app or at River.com, the release added.

The partnership between River Financial and Bitcoin Magazine is focused on educating individuals about Bitcoin and providing them with the opportunity to invest in the digital asset in a secure and efficient manner.



“While the broader crypto industry has suffered from bad actors in recent months, there are still innovative, mission-focused companies like River and Bitcoin Magazine that are working to cultivate a more fair and just financial system,” the release noted.

The Lightning Network has been gaining traction as a fast and cheap way to transfer Bitcoin, and this partnership between River Financial and Bitcoin Magazine is another example of how it can benefit users. With the ability to earn free sats through reading articles on the app, and now the ability to easily purchase bitcoin through River, users have much easier access to opportunities to learn about and invest in bitcoin.

